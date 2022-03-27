OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $24,083.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.48 or 0.07080821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,910.49 or 0.99954357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047198 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

