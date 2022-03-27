Helmet.insure Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $232,448.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,613,101 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

