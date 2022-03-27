Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 12,252,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,756,404. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.