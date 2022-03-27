DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 103,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $49.69. 1,113,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

