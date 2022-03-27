Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PEP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,273. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

