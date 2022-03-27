First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the February 28th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.
NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.50. 448,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00.
