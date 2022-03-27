Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Rises By 240.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,500 shares, an increase of 240.1% from the February 28th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,207. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

