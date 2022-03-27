Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Boosted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Equinor ASA accounts for about 3.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

