TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,035,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,378. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

