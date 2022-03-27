Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of WM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,173. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

