Axe (AXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,280.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Axe has a market capitalization of $70,420.82 and approximately $30,280.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00271339 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 321.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.