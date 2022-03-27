$661.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $661.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.70 million and the highest is $665.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $599.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.92. 158,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,950. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.