Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.