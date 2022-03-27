Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $454.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.76 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

