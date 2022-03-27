TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. New Gold makes up about 5.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 1.54% of New Gold worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

