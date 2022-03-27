Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after buying an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.97. 7,201,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301,244. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

