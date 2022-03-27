Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Drops By 94.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 330,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,421. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

