Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Drops By 94.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 330,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,421. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.