TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 3,480 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Western Union comprises 3.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Western Union worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

