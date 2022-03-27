Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,235,000. Tesla makes up 39.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,010.64. 20,644,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.66.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

