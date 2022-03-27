Contrasting EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Missfresh alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Missfresh and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 4 0 2.80 EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22

Missfresh presently has a consensus price target of $10.59, suggesting a potential upside of 620.58%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A EVgo N/A N/A -17.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $935.69 million 0.32 -$251.71 million N/A N/A EVgo $22.21 million 145.19 -$14.30 million N/A N/A

EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

Missfresh beats EVgo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Missfresh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.