Contrasting EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Missfresh and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Missfresh
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|EVgo
|1
|5
|3
|0
|2.22
Profitability
This table compares Missfresh and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Missfresh
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EVgo
|N/A
|N/A
|-17.28%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.2% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Missfresh and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Missfresh
|$935.69 million
|0.32
|-$251.71 million
|N/A
|N/A
|EVgo
|$22.21 million
|145.19
|-$14.30 million
|N/A
|N/A
EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.
Summary
Missfresh beats EVgo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Missfresh Company Profile (Get Rating)
Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
