CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CDK Global worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 754,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

