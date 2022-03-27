Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ABB by 49.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.61. 2,251,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,289. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.