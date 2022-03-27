Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. 4,047,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,553. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.