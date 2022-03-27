Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $3.27 EPS

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULUGet Rating) will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,288. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

