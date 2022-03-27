$1.89 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.01. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $166.74. 714,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.08. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

