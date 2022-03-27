Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,300. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

