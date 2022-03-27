Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 295.6% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,682,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 7,045,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,908. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.