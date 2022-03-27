Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Altria Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,636,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

