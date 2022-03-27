Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,407. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.49 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.