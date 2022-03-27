Signature Securities Group Corporation Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,660 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

