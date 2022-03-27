$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $120,639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.