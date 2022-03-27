StaFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $2.03 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00191370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00419893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

