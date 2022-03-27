$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 1,315,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,733. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Aramark by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after buying an additional 457,519 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the period.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.