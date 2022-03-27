Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.94 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

