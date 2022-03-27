Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $13 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. 1,843,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

