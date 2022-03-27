Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.43. 2,355,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.63 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.