BHPCoin (BHP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $295,450.00

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001706 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $295,450.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.20 or 0.07068624 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.86 or 0.99879317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047417 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

