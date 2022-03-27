Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JWSM remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,073. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

