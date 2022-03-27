Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY remained flat at $$36.97 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

MALRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.