Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $169.31. 10,152,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The stock has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

