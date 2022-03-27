Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $233.39. The company had a trading volume of 267,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,189. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.71 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.88.

