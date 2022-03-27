VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is FundX Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 3.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.33. 5,511,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.20 and a 200 day moving average of $280.73. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $222.82 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.