Warp Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118,672.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $127.78 or 0.00284494 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $597,259.11 and $118,672.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002274 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010526 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

