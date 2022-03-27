FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 50,936 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

FundX Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,936 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 87,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.