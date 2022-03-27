Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Monro posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 251,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,362. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

