$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 306,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

