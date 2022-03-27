Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $159.18. 91,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,215. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.01 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.