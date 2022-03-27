Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 1,117 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.
LQD stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,247,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,488. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
