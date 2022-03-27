Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 3,847 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of BOTZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 465,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,866. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.