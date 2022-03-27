iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539,300 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45.

